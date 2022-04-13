IPL 2022 | CSK have given me security to back my game, says Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube looked in sublime touch against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Dube smashed eight sixes and five fours in his unbeaten knock of 95 off 46 balls to help his side reach 216/4 at the end of the innings. He was ably supported by Robin Uthappa , who struck nine sixes and four fours in his 50-ball 88.

The RCB, in response, closed on 193/9, and Dube, riding on his memorable knock, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dube credited the CSK team management for giving him security to play his natural game.

“(The team management) has given security and at the same time, I back my game. I feel the ball which I can hit, I do that and I am able to connect well, so my confidence is high. I'm trying to play my own game,” Dube said at the post-match press conference.

Further, Dube admitted that he had been trying to connect the ball properly for some time, but it did not work out as he wanted it to. “I am able to do things, which I was trying for a while. The things I was doing in Ranji Trophy, at the domestic level, but after coming to this (IPL) level, you have to come one level up.