Asia Cup 2022 | The guys who run cricket in Sri Lanka are highly unprofessional, reveals Arjuna Ranatunga

Ahead of the scheduling of Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka, Arjuna Ranatunga has said that the cricket administrators in the country are highly unprofessional. He also added that the probability of tournament happening in the country will depend on how other countries see the situation in Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka between August and September this year. However, the economic crisis in the country has casted doubt over the possibility of the tournament happening there. Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity. The economy has also been in a free fall since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on the situation, a former Sri Lanka cricketer revealed that the cricket administrators in the country are highly unprofessional. He also added that the possibility of the Asia Cup happening in Sri Lanka will depend on how other countries see the situation.

"I don't know what to say. The guys who run cricket over here are highly unprofessional. I hope and pray for the country's sake that Asia Cup should happen. It will now totally depend on other countries how they will see the situation over here," Ranatunga told ANI.

"I don't think the protestors will have any issues with the cricket matches. They only have a problem with the government and they will not be interrupting the tournament. But the people in the administration are highly unprofessional and have ruined the cricket board. I have no idea how are they going to handle the situation.”

Ranatunga further added that even if some former cricketers come forward and offer funds for the competition, the government might end up using the money for their own benefit.

"If some former cricketers offer help, I am scared that these government officials will use that money for their own benefit. This economic crisis will not get any better by hosting these matches, because we need a lot of money to overcome this situation. The current government is highly incompetent to handle this mess," Ranatunga said.

Sri Lanka is in severe trouble and they are also facing a foreign exchange shortage. The shortage of essential goods has compelled Sri Lanka to take help of friendly countries to resolve the situation.