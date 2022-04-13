Andrew McDonald roped in as the head coach of the Australian Men’s cricket team

In a recent development, Cricket Australia has appointed Andrew McDonald as the head coach of Australian team as they performed brilliantly in the recent series against Pakistan where he was the interim head coach. He will also be given the option of skipping certain series to manage the workload.

Australia recently performed very well against Pakistan in a multi-format series. They beat Pakistan by 1-0 in the three-match Test series, lost the ODIs 1-2 and won the one-off T20I under Andrew McDonald who was the interim coach in the series. In a recent development, Cricket Australia (CA) have appointed him as full-time coach of the national team. The appointment becomes crucial considering tours of Sri Lanka and India are lined up next and the coach will also have a herculean task of defending the T20I World Cup title.

Nick Hockley confirmed the development through an official statement.

"We interviewed several excellent candidates for this role, which is one of the most important in Australian sport," CA boss Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice."

McDonald has been Australia’s assistant coach since 2019. He became the interim coach after Justin Langer stepped down from the post in February this year. McDonald said that the journey with the team has been exciting so far.

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," McDonald said.

McDonald had expressed concerns in February about the workload of coaching all the formats. He will be allowed to skip certain short format series to manage his workload.

"Some white ball series may be led by an assistant given the significant workload ahead and the opportunity to continue to develop our coaches and players,” said CA high performance boss Ben Oliver.

