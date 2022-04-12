Reports | Washington Sundar set to miss next two games for SRH due to hand injury

According to the latest report by ESPNCricinfo, Washington Sundar , who was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at a whopping INR 8.75 crore at the 2022 mega auction, is likely to miss at least the next two IPL games for his franchise. Tom Moody, the SRH head coach confirmed that Sundar suffered split webbing in his bowling hand during their match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday (April 11), which could not let him bowl the full quota.

“Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger,” Moody was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn't a significant blow. I'd imagine it'd take probably a week or so to settle down."

Sundar, the lone specialist spinner in the SRH lineup, was bowling beautifully against the GT before the injury happened. He only conceded 14 off his first three overs, although he had got any wicket. Now following his injury, the SRH could only choose between the leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and left-arm spinner J Suchith to fill the void.

Meanwhile, the injury to Rahul Tripathi, which forced him to retire hurt midway through their chase against the GT, is not a serious one, Moody confirmed. "He's fine, he's just getting cramped. It's humid conditions and we get him to run to hotspots, so he covers a lot of ground in the first two-three overs. That is something we may need to look at to make sure we get the maximum out of him with the bat because obviously, he is a very valuable player for us,” the SRH head coach added.