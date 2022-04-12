Reports | Deepak Chahar’s IPL 2022 return in jeopardy after latest injury

Today at 1:39 PM
According to ESPNCricinfo, CSK’s pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar has suffered a back injury during his rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. Chahar, who was bought back by the CSK at INR 14 crore at the 2022 mega-auction, was recovering from a quadricep tear picked against West Indies in February.
The initial assessment by the NCA physios projected that Chahar was supposed to miss the major part of IPL 2022. However, due to his quick recovery, the CSK were optimistic to see him back in action in late April. But now the back injury further endangered Chahar’s return to the cash-rich league.
The CSK, traditionally known for keeping the core of the side, shelled out INR 14 crore for Chahar at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He has a knack for picking wickets in the Powerplay overs, where he has an economy rate of 7.61 with 42 scalps in 58 innings. The Yellow Army has been hit by his absence in IPL 2022, losing four matches on the trot to find themselves at the bottom of the points table.
