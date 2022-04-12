Ravichandran Ashwin finally opens up on his strategic ‘retired out’ against LSG

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be tactically ‘retired out’ in Rajasthan Royals ’ (RR) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (April 10) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ashwin, after scoring 28 off 23 balls, returned to the pavilion voluntarily during the 19th over, and the RR brought in Riyan Parag next.

The move worked as Parag smashed eight runs off four balls, including a six, which later proved crucial after the RR snatched a hard-fought three-run win. The LSG, after being set 166, closed on 162/8.

“It was an in the moment thing,” Ashwin told Cricbuzz when asked about the timing of the decision. “It's a team game that we often forget in the euphoria. But then it's an important aspect of the game we haven't considered.”

Further Ashwin, a veteran of 171 IPL matches, opined that T20 cricket is a clinical team game similar to a football match. “T20 is more a team game than we all know. It is almost as much as football. The goal scorers are like your opening batter or wicket-takers. But they are worth it only if your goalkeeper or defenders are ready to do what it takes,” he added.