IPL 2022 | We know that CSK is a team you can never write off, says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis will be up against his former franchise for the first time in IPL 2022 when his team Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Chennai Super Kings in their summit clash in match number 22. The former CSK player will have a lot of emotions running when he takes the field but as skipper of the RCB, he will be looking to keep CSK at bay.

Faf also talked about how he felt upon meeting his former teammates during their practice session. "It's better than how I felt during the first practice when we got here with the same team. It felt a little awkward," du Plessis told RCB's website.

"But now that the tournament has been happening and things have unfolded the way they have, I think it's going to be a cracker. I know, having been on the other side, CSK vs RCB is a massive game," du Plessis added.

Talking about the upcoming game he said, "I think we are playing some nice cricket at the moment. We have got a bit of form going on at the moment. We also know that Chennai is a team you can never write off. They have got some incredible cricketers there. So it will be a great game, looking forward to it," du Plessis added.