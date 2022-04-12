IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni skipping wicket celebration to console Mukesh Choudhary

By the end of the 14th over, RCB were at 131/5 with a chance of winning it but it was Dhoni that won hearts. It could have been even better for CSK had Mukesh taken a simple catch to dismiss Prabhudessai in the 12th over. He did get his shot at redemption though. On the fourth ball of the 14th over, Dinesh Karthik tried to attack a ball outside off stump but could only get the toe end of the bat to it. The ball went up in the air and Mukesh found himself under it again. But the bowler messed it up again and the ball slipped through his fingers to give Karthik a respite.