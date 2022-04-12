IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni skipping wicket celebration to console Mukesh Choudhary

Yesterday at 11:17 PM
There is a reason why MS Dhoni has been one of the most revered and loved figures in cricket. And he added one more story to his folklore when he decided to console Mukesh Choudhary, who had dropped a catch on the previous delivery, over celebrating Shahbaz Ahmed’s wicket in the CSK-RCB clash.
Winning the toss, RCB put CSK in to bat and restricted their rivals to a mere 35/1 in the powerplay. But some great batting from Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube (95*) ensured Chennai got a very competitive total of 216. In response, RCB got off to a torrid start as well and were restricted to just 50/4 with Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell back in the hut. A partnership between Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed put RCB back in contention but they were still a while away.
By the end of the 14th over, RCB were at 131/5 with a chance of winning it but it was Dhoni that won hearts. It could have been even better for CSK had Mukesh taken a simple catch to dismiss Prabhudessai in the 12th over. He did get his shot at redemption though. On the fourth ball of the 14th over, Dinesh Karthik tried to attack a ball outside off stump but could only get the toe end of the bat to it. The ball went up in the air and Mukesh found himself under it again. But the bowler messed it up again and the ball slipped through his fingers to give Karthik a respite.
On the very next ball, Maheesh Theekshana castled Shahbaz to give CSK something to celebrate. However, Dhoni showed his class as instead of celebrating, he went over the Mukesh to have a conversation with the pacer. Twitter noticed the same and flooded the social media platform with their views.
