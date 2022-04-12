IPL 2022 | The environment within the team is quite good, reveals DC pacer Shardul Thakur

Today at 4:03 PM
Shardul Thakur shifted was bought by the Delhi Capitals during the IPL mega-auction which took place in Bengaluru in the month of February and he seems to be enjoying his time with them. The fast-bowling all-rounder revealed that the environment in the Delhi Capitals team is quite good.
Shardul Thakur joined the Delhi Capitals squad after he was bought by the franchise for a whopping sum of INR 10.75 crore. The fast-bowling all-rounder seems to be enjoying his time with the side and is the spearhead of Delhi's bowling attack. He has been doing well in IPL 2022 with both bat and ball and will be hoping to contribute even more in the coming games.
The pacer talked about the importance of having all-rounders in the side and said, “We have great depth in our batting. The more all-rounders are there, the better it is for any team in T20s. If we lose quick wickets at the top, then the role of the players batting at 6,7 & 8 becomes important,” Shardul Thakur was quoted as saying in a Delhi Capitals press release.
He further added and said, “The environment within the team is quite good. There are a lot of youngsters on the team and we are all friends as we’ve been playing together for some time. I like to make an impact in every match I play and that’s why I play with a lot of energy”.
