    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts to RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai's sensational throw to run Moeen Ali out

    Suyash Prabhudessai sent Moeen Ali back to the pavilion with a brilliant throw.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:26 PM

    There have been many instances in the IPL 2022 where gun fielders run batters out but one such incident was on display during CSK vs RCB in IPL 2022 when debutant Suyash Prabhudessai's brilliant throw sent Moeen Ali packing. The left-handed batter had no chance of returning to his crease.

    Chennai Super Kings are not having the best IPL this season as they have lost 4 games on the trot. The pattern seems to be continuing in their 5th game against RCB as well as they lost two quick wickets in the game. For CSK, RCB's debutant Suyash Prabhudessai came as a nightmare as he got rid of their all-rounder Moeen Ali with a lightning-fast throw from the backward point position. Moeen Ali and his partner Robin Uthappa were left stunned when the throw came in and couldn't do anything.

    It was the fourth ball of the sixth over when Moeen Ali played a cut shot towards the backward point region as he thought of stealing a single from inside the circle. Robin Uthappa who was at the non-striker's end initially responded with a yes and then said no when Moeen Ali was almost halfway down the pitch. This is when Suyash Prabhudessai's throw came in and Anuj Rawat collected it cleanly and whipped the bails off in no time leaving the batter stranded. 

