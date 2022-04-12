IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts to RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai's sensational throw to run Moeen Ali out

Chennai Super Kings are not having the best IPL this season as they have lost 4 games on the trot. The pattern seems to be continuing in their 5th game against RCB as well as they lost two quick wickets in the game. For CSK, RCB's debutant Suyash Prabhudessai came as a nightmare as he got rid of their all-rounder Moeen Ali with a lightning-fast throw from the backward point position. Moeen Ali and his partner Robin Uthappa were left stunned when the throw came in and couldn't do anything.