IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja argue no ball call

It was the fourth ball of the 13th over which Dwayne Bravo was bowling when the on-field umpire signaled no-ball. At first, the players on the field thought that Dwayne Bravo had overstepped which is probably why MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja walked up to the umpire to have a conversation. The conversation was a bit long drawn and it seemed like the players were arguing with the umpire until they realized that the no-ball was given because they were one fielder short in the 30-yard circle.