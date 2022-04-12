IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja argue no ball call

sport iconCricket

    MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were seen

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:12 PM

    The 22nd match of IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings witnessed a rare sight when MS Dhoni and CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja were seen arguing with the on-field umpires about a no-ball. This is the first incident for CSK in IPL 2022 where players were seen arguing.

    The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed a rare sight when MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were seen arguing with the on-field umpire about a no-ball. It is not often when you see MS Dhoni or Ravindra Jadeja argue with the umpire and the conversation that they had was a long one until they realised that they were at fault. 

    It was the fourth ball of the 13th over which Dwayne Bravo was bowling when the on-field umpire signaled no-ball. At first, the players on the field thought that Dwayne Bravo had overstepped which is probably why MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja walked up to the umpire to have a conversation. The conversation was a bit long drawn and it seemed like the players were arguing with the umpire until they realized that the no-ball was given because they were one fielder short in the 30-yard circle.

    Following this, they realized their mistake and walked back to their respective positions.

