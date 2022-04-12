IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for 1 run by Mukesh Choudhary

Today at 10:26 PM
Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary for just 1 run in RCB's game against CSK at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. The RCB batter failed to hit a short-pitched over the ropes resulting in a simple catch and leaving fans in disbelief.
Virat Kohli's form has been a cause of concern for over two years now and it seems like it is not getting any better. In RCB's game against CSK in IPL 2022 the star batter's dismissal was a soft one as nine out of ten times Kohli would have dispatched the ball that got him out. CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary was the man who got rid of the former RCB skipper and was elated after sending him back to the dugout.
After RCB captain Faf du Plessis's wicket, Virat Kohli had walked out to bat and a partnership was required at that stage. However, on the first ball of the fourth over which Mukesh Choudary was bowling, Virat Kohli got out caught at fine-leg. Mukesh Choudhary bowled a half-tracker on the leg stump and it probably bounced a bit more than what Kohli expected. Shivam Dube was the only fielder on the leg-side standing at deep backward square leg as he sprinted forward to take a simple catch and end Virat Kohli's stay at the crease.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
KOHLI GONE!
April 12, 2022
WHEN?
Kab vaapis aayega purana Kohli 🥺— Lαɱαɾ_Sȥɳ (@DaPSGpdn) April 12, 2022
Such a shame to get out on a mug delivery that too to a mug bowler so far in this #IPL2022 @imVkohli 🤣. You are officially finished 👍🏻. #CSKvRCB— 𝑹𝒂𝒋 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓💥 (@iamrajkumar_18) April 12, 2022
IT HURTS!
Whatever is this going on but it hurts the most to See Kohli Failing like this in Chases. TBH since CT 2018 Final we have seen Kohli failing more in chases than sealing the chase 😣 God When this will end cant see greatest chaser getting out like this..#RCBvsCSK #CSKvsRCB— Parag Rege (@RegeParag) April 12, 2022
OMG!
Dube, Robin, FAF , Kohli .— katre (@katravally) April 12, 2022
Players who played for CSK today
WORST!
Rcb back in form— NAMAN_45 (@EashZen) April 12, 2022
King Kohli back in form
Ee Sala cup naamde 🥵🥵🔥🔥
BREAK?
Kohli needs some break from cricket 🏏— Clifford #AFC (@Coster_Rama2) April 12, 2022
PLEASE!
@imVkohli @RCBTweets Virat, if you don't want to play, then just please quot RCB but don't do what u r doing now..This is playing with our emotions as we love RCB and want to win IPL. U R Playing irresponsibly as if u dont care. Either give ur 100% or.PLS leave citing injury— Indian (@Indiaisgreateve) April 12, 2022
FINISHED?
Always doubt kohli. He is sadly finished— Gladiator (@johnsmithMA) April 12, 2022
COME BACK!
@imVkohli and @ImRo45, plz come back in form soon. World cup is not too far away. And most importantly we can't see both of u going through such a phase. It just hurts. We believe in both of u. Come back strongly and show the world why u are the best duo . #Rohirat #IPL2022— Krishna (@krishna200129) April 12, 2022
