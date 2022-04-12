IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for 1 run by Mukesh Choudhary

Virat Kohli's form has been a cause of concern for over two years now and it seems like it is not getting any better. In RCB's game against CSK in IPL 2022 the star batter's dismissal was a soft one as nine out of ten times Kohli would have dispatched the ball that got him out. CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary was the man who got rid of the former RCB skipper and was elated after sending him back to the dugout.