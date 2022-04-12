sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for 1 run by Mukesh Choudhary

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 1 run against CSK.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for 1 run by Mukesh Choudhary

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:26 PM

    Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary for just 1 run in RCB's game against CSK at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. The RCB batter failed to hit a short-pitched over the ropes resulting in a simple catch and leaving fans in disbelief.

    Virat Kohli's form has been a cause of concern for over two years now and it seems like it is not getting any better. In RCB's game against CSK in IPL 2022 the star batter's dismissal was a soft one as nine out of ten times Kohli would have dispatched the ball that got him out. CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary was the man who got rid of the former RCB skipper and was elated after sending him back to the dugout. 

    After RCB captain Faf du Plessis's wicket, Virat Kohli had walked out to bat and a partnership was required at that stage. However, on the first ball of the fourth over which Mukesh Choudary was bowling, Virat Kohli got out caught at fine-leg. Mukesh Choudhary bowled a half-tracker on the leg stump and it probably bounced a bit more than what Kohli expected. Shivam Dube was the only fielder on the leg-side standing at deep backward square leg as he sprinted forward to take a simple catch and end Virat Kohli's stay at the crease. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    KOHLI GONE!

    WHEN?

    IT HURTS!

    OMG!

    WORST!

    BREAK?

    PLEASE!

    FINISHED?

    COME BACK!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down