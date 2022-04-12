IPL 2022 | Kuldeep Yadav is bowling beautifully and growing in this environment, says Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting talked about his thought process behind getting the leg-spinner in the side and said, “We are unlocking little handbrakes that might be holding players back. Even Kuldeep Yadav. For someone like him to be at KKR for couple of years and not playing – I understand they have some good spinners – one of the reasons I identified him at the auction was for that reason. I thought if we could bring him into our environment and really give him lots of confidence, I thought he could be one of the finds of the tournament,” Ponting said in The Delhi Capitals podcast. "He is bowling beautifully and growing in this environment".