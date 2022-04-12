IPL 2022 | It's a transition phase, says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's form

Today at 5:21 PM
Mumbai Indians are having a difficult time in IPL 2022 as they have lost 4 matches in the tournament so far and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah talked about it. The Mumbai Indians speedster feels his team is going through a transition phase which is why the form has probably slumped for them.
Mumbai Indians are having a hard time in IPL 2022 as they are yet to win their first game after having seen defeat in the four games that they have played. The five-time champions need to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible else they will be out of the race to the play-offs. Jasprit Bumrah, vice-captain of the MI team opened up about the form that his team is going through.
"It's a transition phase that every cricketer understands, and every team goes through that. We are in that phase; we have got a new group," Bumrah said in a press release issued by Mumbai Indians.
"So understanding the format of the IPL, how you have to handle pressure and achieve success in this league. "We are going through that. We are looking forward that we go through this transition, and then we have all the players we had and the quality will come back again," he said.
Talking about the challenges he said, "That is the way the game of cricket works. Whenever a challenge comes, you try to find solutions to the challenge and we are trying to do that," he added.
