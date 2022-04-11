IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | We wanted to get partnerships, says Kane Williamson after SRH's win

Today at 12:15 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson talked about what the plan was when his side came out to chase against the Gujarat Titans as they successfully registered their second win. Williamson said that the plan was to build partnerships and also said that the guys are clear on their roles.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson was the star with the bat for his side as he helped his team register their second consecutive victory. The New Zealand batter scored an important fifty and made sure he stayed at the crease for as long as possible to make sure his team crossed the line. Williamson scored 57 from 46 balls in an innings which included 2 boundaries and 4 sixes. He was also given the player of the match award for his innings.
During the post-match presentation, Kane Williamson said, "It was I thought a very good game of cricket. Probably it was a par total. They had a strong bowling attack. We wanted to get partnerships and we got that. The guys have been clear about the roles".
Talking about the challenges he said, "Naturally, there are always a number of challenges playing the best in the world and you're always under pressure but they adjusted nicely. It was quite tough to hit through the line. It was a fair game of cricket and if you could pick up wickets you could squeeze them a little bit".
