IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | We wanted to get partnerships, says Kane Williamson after SRH's win

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson was the star with the bat for his side as he helped his team register their second consecutive victory. The New Zealand batter scored an important fifty and made sure he stayed at the crease for as long as possible to make sure his team crossed the line. Williamson scored 57 from 46 balls in an innings which included 2 boundaries and 4 sixes. He was also given the player of the match award for his innings.