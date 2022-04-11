sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to SRH defeating GT by 8 wickets

    Kane Williamson scored a fifty to help SRH beat GT in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:07 AM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans in match number 2I of IPL 2022 to get their second win on the trot this season under Kane Williamson's captaincy. Gujarat Titans who were on a roll with three consecutive wins have now been handed their first-ever defeat in the history of IPL by SRH.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets and 5 balls to spare to register their second consecutive win of the season under Kane Williamson's leadership. Abhishek Sharma and Williamson gave SRH a good start when they came out to chase the 163 run target which was set by the Gujarat Titans who batted first after losing the toss. Abhishek Sharma scored 42 from 32 balls to give his team a brisk start. SRH captain Kane Williamson played the anchor's role as he made sure he was there for the most part of the chase. 

    Kane Williamson scored an important 57 from 46 balls laced with 2 boundaries and 4 sixes. The final touches of the run chase were given by Nicholas Pooran who smashed 34 from 18 balls which included two sixes and two fours to help his side win the game. 

    Earlier in the game, Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls which was his slowest fifty in the IPL ever. However, it was because of his score that Gujarat Titans managed to post 162/7 which did not prove to be enough for them against SRH.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to SRH's win:

    SRH WON!

    ORDINARY?

    LOL!

    HAHA!

    WOW!

    ARROGANCE!

    ORANGE ARMY!

