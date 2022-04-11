IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to SRH defeating GT by 8 wickets

Today at 12:07 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans in match number 2I of IPL 2022 to get their second win on the trot this season under Kane Williamson's captaincy. Gujarat Titans who were on a roll with three consecutive wins have now been handed their first-ever defeat in the history of IPL by SRH.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets and 5 balls to spare to register their second consecutive win of the season under Kane Williamson's leadership. Abhishek Sharma and Williamson gave SRH a good start when they came out to chase the 163 run target which was set by the Gujarat Titans who batted first after losing the toss. Abhishek Sharma scored 42 from 32 balls to give his team a brisk start. SRH captain Kane Williamson played the anchor's role as he made sure he was there for the most part of the chase.
Kane Williamson scored an important 57 from 46 balls laced with 2 boundaries and 4 sixes. The final touches of the run chase were given by Nicholas Pooran who smashed 34 from 18 balls which included two sixes and two fours to help his side win the game.
Earlier in the game, Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls which was his slowest fifty in the IPL ever. However, it was because of his score that Gujarat Titans managed to post 162/7 which did not prove to be enough for them against SRH.
Here is how Twitter reacted to SRH's win:
SRH WON!
If Kane, Tripathi and Pooran are in form & score consistently #SRH can give tough fight to many teams!#SRHvsGT #IPL2022— Chandler BING (@cbing0311) April 11, 2022
If there is any drastic change in the current top 4 in the points table then we would have had an awesome IPL season which is what all fans want!✌️🔥
ORDINARY?
#GujaratTitans is such an ordinary team. Don't think them winning more matches with this team. They won 2 matches only coz of blinder of innings from Tewatia, today he didn't play and they have lost. #SRHvsGT #IPL2022— David G (@DGuraf) April 11, 2022
LOL!
#SRHvsGT pic.twitter.com/K1YbFGRh4P— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 11, 2022
HAHA!
*CSK and MI to Gujarat Titans -#OrangeArmy #SRHvsGT #IPL2022 #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/0hOxXrDXeD— Abeer (@YoursAbeer) April 11, 2022
WOW!
Kal RR ki bowling ne 165 defend kar liye !— Waiting For 71st Century King 👑 (@CricLoverIshani) April 11, 2022
Aaj GT 163 defend nahi kar pai matlab RR ki bowling GT se bhi badiya hai 😍💪#SRHvsGT | #SRHvGT | #GTvSRH | #GTvsSRH | #IPL2022
ARROGANCE!
Arrogance of #HardikPandya at display. Other day he was angry at #Miller after getting runout.. he responded and ran to get out.. then he was yelling at hi.. today #mohammedshami! This shows character of a leader! #SRHvsGT— ನವೀನ್ (@INaveenKarkada) April 11, 2022
ORANGE ARMY!
Go go #OrangeArmy 🔥#IPL2022 #SRHvsGT @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/23AjQFXmBx— Dis Page Vll Entertain U ︎ (@dpveu_official) April 11, 2022
