IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to SRH defeating GT by 8 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets and 5 balls to spare to register their second consecutive win of the season under Kane Williamson's leadership. Abhishek Sharma and Williamson gave SRH a good start when they came out to chase the 163 run target which was set by the Gujarat Titans who batted first after losing the toss. Abhishek Sharma scored 42 from 32 balls to give his team a brisk start. SRH captain Kane Williamson played the anchor's role as he made sure he was there for the most part of the chase.