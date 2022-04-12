IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Credit to them with the way they bowled, says Hardik Pandya

Today at 9:07 AM
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has praised Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit after his side lost by eight wickets against them at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday (April 11). Hardik particularly mentioned the SRH bowlers were clinical and economical in the last five overs of their innings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad seemed to have finally found their mojo after they won successive matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 following their eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the ongoing edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They got off to a torrid start, losing both their opening two fixtures, but roared back strongly to prove the critics wrong.
Following the defeat, the GT skipper Hardik Pandya lauded SRH’s valiant efforts to snatch a win against them. Hardik particularly heaped praise on the Orange Army’s bowling unit, who restricted them to a getable total by bowling well at the death. The GT were 104/3 in 13.2 overs but only managed 162/7 at the end of the innings.
“Batting wise I think we were 7-10 runs short and would've made a difference in the end. Bowling wise, we had a good start but had two bad overs. I think they bowled well [in the last 5 overs]. The bounce was varying about and their bowlers with different heights,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.
“Credit to them with the way they bowled. Our motto has been the same which is to learn from the mistakes we make no matter the result. In a couple of days, we have our next game. Relax and enjoy the game.”
GT were on the back of a three-match winning streak ahead of the fixture. They are now fifth on the points table, with six points from four matches. Their next challenge will be against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (April 14) at the same venue.
