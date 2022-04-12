IPL 2022 | Eoin Morgan talks about not being part of IPL this season

Today at 4:30 PM
Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was unable to find any franchise in this year's mega-auction that took place in Bengaluru in the month of February. The former KKR skipper led his side to the finals in IPL 2021 and was still unable to find any buyers after he was not retained by KKR.
Eoin Morgan is considered to be one of the finest white-ball captains in the modern-day era. He is the only captain in the history of England to have led his side to a World Cup title. He also has been an asset in the Indian Premier League and the way he leads a side is truly commendable. Last year, the left-handed batter as captain of KKR led his side to the IPL final but failed to win the trophy. However, he was not retained by KKR ahead of the mega-auction. He was in the auction pool but failed to attract any buyers in IPL 2022.
The English batter opened up about this and said, "I looked at the IPL as a win-win, to be honest. Being there at the biggest tournament in the world is an experience that I've used to my advantage over the years and I've had some great memories and experiences along the way. But looking to the rest of the year for us, once I start playing again, it doesn't stop until after the World Cup. I've had a lovely period at home: good family time" during a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.
KKR is now being led by Shreyas Iyer this season and they have won 3 games so far.
