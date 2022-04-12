IPL 2022 | Eoin Morgan talks about not being part of IPL this season

Eoin Morgan is considered to be one of the finest white-ball captains in the modern-day era. He is the only captain in the history of England to have led his side to a World Cup title. He also has been an asset in the Indian Premier League and the way he leads a side is truly commendable. Last year, the left-handed batter as captain of KKR led his side to the IPL final but failed to win the trophy. However, he was not retained by KKR ahead of the mega-auction. He was in the auction pool but failed to attract any buyers in IPL 2022.