WATCH | Alastair Cook brings out entertaining bowling run-up in County Championship

Fans often see funny scenes on cricket fields and Alastair Cook did something with the ball in hand during Essex’s County Championship fixture against Kent which went viral on the internet in quick time. Cook came up with a dazzling run-up while watching fielders on the off-side on Sunday.
Alastair Cook is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The Englishman still remains the leading run-scorer in Test cricket among his countrymates and is also amongst the top five run-scorers of all time in red-ball cricket. In his 12-year-long illustrious career, the left-handed opening batter played 161 Test matches and aggregated 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35 with 33 hundreds and 57 fifties.
Even though Cook, the former England captain, retired from international cricket in 2018, he is still playing for Essex in the County Championship. And on Sunday (April 10), the competition’s official handle shared a video on Twitter that went viral in a quick time.
Cook, during his side Essex’s fixture against Kent, was bowling to Australia’s Jackson Bird. But he seemed to be in a funny mood, coming up with an entertaining run-up while watching his fielders on the off-side. He also had a cheeky smile on his face while doing that, which meant he did it purposely to make some fun.
Notably, Cook, even at 37, scored 100 off 266 balls to help Essex post a total of 514 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings.
Sir Alastair Cook, ever the entertainer 😂#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/JRYCeI11oM— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 10, 2022
