Reports | ICC rejects Ramiz Raja’s four-nation tournament proposal

As per multiple reports, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s proposal to have an annual four-nation tournament that features Pakistan, India, Australia, and England did not find favour with a majority of the ICC members on Sunday (April 10). Raja had proposed the idea during the ICC board meeting in Dubai.

According to multiple reports, including PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja's proposal for a four-nation tournament has been unanimously rejected by the board, as it did not find favour with a majority of the International Cricket Council ( ICC) members during the ICC board meeting in Dubai on Sunday (April 10). Raja had proposed the idea, that features Pakistan, India, Australia, and England, but the other boards did not like it going ahead with the tournament without them.

“He (Raja) spoke about it at length but the majority felt it is important for boards to focus more on bilateral commitment. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members felt that going ahead they will only have the Asia Cup as a multi-team event in Asia and did not back the four-nation tournament,” a member, who attended the ICC meet told the Indian Express.

Raja wanted the four-nation tournament to happen annually and wanted to create revenue for all full-member ICC nations. Still, the plan did not work out as they planned. However, the PCB chief claimed that it did not as the others reported after the meeting conclusion.

“Great discussion regarding 4 Nations series today at the ICC meet. As a concept it was welcomed and debated upon and seen as promoting the interest of the game. Fingers crossed 🤞 More when I am back at the office tomorrow,” Raja tweeted on Sunday.

Great discussion regarding 4 Nations series today at the ICC meet. As a concept it was welcomed and debated upon and seen as promoting the interest of the game. Fingers crossed 🤞 More when I am back at the office tomorrow. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 10, 2022

The two-day board meeting which concluded in Dubai on Sunday was a win-win one for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as their secretary Jay Shah is the latest to be inducted into the ICC cricket committee.