IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against IPL debutants Gujarat Titans in match no. 21 of the IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on April 11. GT are unbeaten in the tournament so far winning all of their three games while SRH has managed to secure just a single victory against Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Gujarat Titans in match no. 21 of the IPL 2022 and they will look to register their second victory of the tournament. GT will aim to continue their winning streak and better their position in the points table. GT has been impressive so far in the tournament and SRH have found winning ways in their last game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into the contest on the back of a eight wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. Abhishek Sharma found his form in the last game and scored 75 runs from 50 balls. SRH have been struggling with their middle order and haven’t been able to take wickets in the powerplay. However, Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi are looking in good touch now.

GT won their last game against Punjab Kings by six wickets. Shubhman Gill starred in the contest with his innings of 96 runs. GT looks incredibly strong and they have all departments firing at the same stage. Also, the team is on an unbeaten streak the credit mostly goes to their world-class bowling unit.

Both of the teams are strong and the strategies they apply against each other are surely going to be interesting.

Form Guide

After losing their first two games, SRH finally managed to register their first win against CSK in their last game. GT are on a winning streak and have been the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far.

Head to Head

IPL 2022 is the debut season for GT and so these two teams have never played against each other .

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Best Betting Tip

Rahul Tripathi is looking in good touch so far in the tournament and he has scores of 44 and 39* in last couple of matches. In the IPL Tripathi has scored 1468 runs at 26.7 and that increase his chances of scoring more than 20.5 runs.

Match Prediction

GT have been on unbeaten streak and also their side is looking more strong as of now. With a quality bowling unit against them SRH batting line-up is likely to get in trouble and so GT are the favourites to win the game

Match Info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans , IPL 2022 Match 21

Date - April 11, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.