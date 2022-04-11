IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | My main strength is my mind, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Today at 9:33 AM
Yuzvendra Chahal, who is representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, has revealed that his main strength is his mind and he only tried to keep things simple against LSG on Sunday (April 10), where they snatched a three-run win. Chahal won the Player of the Match award for returning figures of 4-41.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been on a roll for Rajasthan Royals (RR) to make the redemption in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 31-year-old leg-spinner, who was not retained by his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2022 auction, was signed by the RR at INR 6.5 crore. His knack for picking up wickets in regular intervals seems to be back at his new franchise.
With 11 scalps in just four matches, Chahal leads the Purple Cap race in IPL 2022. The rise predominantly came after a magnificent outing for RR against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 10), where he picked up four wickets for 41 to help his side win by three runs.
Speaking about his performance at the post-match presentation, the former RCB leg-spinner said that he just wanted to focus on his main strength, which is nothing but his mind. “Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. Didn’t want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20,” Chahal said at the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Player of the Match award.
Further, Chahal said he enjoyed Quinton de Kock’s wicket the most, as he felt the South African could have changed the fortune of the match singlehandedly. “Enjoyed de Kock’s wicket the most. He could’ve changed the game. Having seen him step out, had an intuition he’d come again (Badoni). Bowled it wider. Don’t think a lot about my bad games,” he added.
With three wins in four matches, the RR, led by Sanju Samson, sit at the top of the points table. They will next take on Gujarat Titans on Thursday (April 14) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
