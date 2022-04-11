IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant guides me well from behind the stumps, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is having a wonderful season with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. The leg-spinner has been in tremendous form as he keeps taking wickets at crucial moments of the game to help his team win matches. Kuldeep is looking more confident than ever and is enjoying his time with his new franchise. In the game against KKR, he scalped 4 wickets in what can be seen as a dominating performance. The spinner also lauded his skipper Rishabh Pant for helping him from behind the stumps.