IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant guides me well from behind the stumps, says Kuldeep Yadav

Today at 3:50 PM
Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav praised his skipper Rishabh Pant for helping him from behind the stumps during their matches. Kuldeep Yadav is having the time of his life in IPL 2022 as he has been phenomenal with the ball this year is in the race to win the purple cap this year.
Kuldeep Yadav is having a wonderful season with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. The leg-spinner has been in tremendous form as he keeps taking wickets at crucial moments of the game to help his team win matches. Kuldeep is looking more confident than ever and is enjoying his time with his new franchise. In the game against KKR, he scalped 4 wickets in what can be seen as a dominating performance. The spinner also lauded his skipper Rishabh Pant for helping him from behind the stumps.
"I am enjoying the environment here and have good backing from the side. Rishabh guides me well from behind the stumps, too," Kuldeep Yadav told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.
Kuldeep Yadav also talked about Shreyas Iyer's wicket and said, "Shreyas was batting well and hitting it well, so that was a big wicket. I enjoyed Shreyas' wicket more because it was my first and was the main wicket from the team's point of view since he was batting well.
"I haven't tried too much and I am focusing on my rhythm. That's what I did when I returned to the Indian team. I enjoy my bowling and bowling good lengths. I pulled the lengths against Shreyas as well as Cummins."
