IPL 2022 | Prithvi Shaw has got as much talent as I had, says Ricky Ponting

Today at 5:22 PM
Prithvi Shaw is batting brilliantly in IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals and his team's head coach Ricky Ponting has been all praise for the young batter. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels the young batter is very talented and has the ability to play 100 Test matches for India in the future.
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is one of the finest players to have featured in Test cricket. He is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals and has been watching the young Prithvi Shaw very closely. Ponting is of the opinion that Prithvi Shaw is very talented and can do wonders on the international stage. The 22-year-old batter has been a part of the Delhi Capitals setup since 2018 and has been under the wings of Ricky Ponting in the IPL since then.
Ricky Ponting wants to get the best out of Prithvi Shaw this season in the IPL. While speaking about the youngster Ponting said, "If I look at Prithvi's play, he has got every bit as much talent as I had, if not more, and I want to be able to turn him into a player that plays over 100 Test matches for India and represents his country as much as possible. If I look back through the teams that I've been around, when I took over the Mumbai Indians, Rohit was very young, Hardik Pandya hadn't played, Krunal hadn't played. A lot of the guys that I have coached there have gone on to play cricket for India, and that's what I want to do here" on the Delhi Capitals podcast.
