IPL 2022 | Prithvi Shaw has got as much talent as I had, says Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting wants to get the best out of Prithvi Shaw this season in the IPL. While speaking about the youngster Ponting said, "If I look at Prithvi's play, he has got every bit as much talent as I had, if not more, and I want to be able to turn him into a player that plays over 100 Test matches for India and represents his country as much as possible. If I look back through the teams that I've been around, when I took over the Mumbai Indians, Rohit was very young, Hardik Pandya hadn't played, Krunal hadn't played. A lot of the guys that I have coached there have gone on to play cricket for India, and that's what I want to do here" on the Delhi Capitals podcast.