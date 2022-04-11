IPL 2022 | Loving my time here, says Delhi Capitals batter David Warner

Today at 3:29 PM
David Warner while talking about his time with his new franchise Delhi Capitals said that he was enjoying his time with them and batting alongside Prithvi Shaw. The Delhi Capitals' opening batter scored a fifty at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
David Warner scored an important fifty in Delhi Capitals' game against Kolkata Knight Riders to help his team register their second win of IPL 2022. Warner alongside Prithvi Shaw gave their side an incredible start and stitched a 93 run partnership to set the foundation for their win. Delhi managed to score 215 runs in 20 overs which proved to be match-winning in the end.
The left-handed Australian batter played his second game of IPL 2022 for Delhi said, “Felt pretty good, it was a nice wicket and at times kind of slid up towards the back end and I think both teams did well with the execution with slow balls into the wicket, quite tough to hit especially to the long boundary” while speaking to Star Sports.
The Australian batter was all praise for his opening partner Prithvi Shaw who scored 51 from 29 balls.
“He (Prithvi Shaw) is obviously an exciting player, and great to watch. Being up the other end makes your job easy when someone does it. Look in this format, two opening batters never really go off at the same time, so I’m happy to take the back seat. I’ve probably done that for a few years now.”
He also talked about DC coach Ricky Ponting and said, “Unbelievable, absolutely loving my time here. He’s like a father and a big kid to be honest. He has a lot of respect and great knowledge about the game. He’s a great coach, so everyone’s happy to be underneath and he’s leading by example.”
