IPL 2022 | I didn't see the ball from Trent Boult, says KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul talked about Trent Boult's ball that cleaned him up and said that he was unable to see the ball from the pacer. LSG lost their second game of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday after Trent Boult's twin strike in the first over of the second innings.
Lucknow Super Giants lost their second match of IPL 2022 in the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals managed to post 165 after a late flourish from Shimron Hetmyer which proved to be match-winning. In the second half of the game, Trent Boult was the star for Rajasthan Royals as he gave his side a dream start by getting rid of LSG skipper KL Rahul on the very first ball. He followed it up with another wicket as he dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham and got him LBW.
KL Rahul talked about his dismissal and said, “I didn't see it (the ball that got him from Boult), if I did I could have done something about it. Have to give it to him. Was a good ball” while speaking to host broadcasters Star Sports.
He also talked about Marcus Stoinis who played a good hand lower down the order and said, “At the end, it was excellent from Stoinis to get it close and to do it in his first game of the season will give him confidence. It was always a plan (to hold Stoinis back), we know how dangerous he can be in the last five overs. As I said, we have a lot of all-rounders, so many options and so we could shuffle the batting order a bit.”
