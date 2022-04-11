IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya fuming at Mohammed Shami's 'catch attempt'

Yesterday at 11:05 PM
This year's IPL has seen Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya getting angry with his teammates as in the previous game he was all over David Miller and in the game against SRH, the all-rounder fumed at Mohammed Shami. Hardik got angry after Shami did not attempt a catch on Rahul Tripathi's shot.
The Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has led his side brilliantly so far in IPL 2022 but his anger has also been on display in the tournament. In the last game, it was David Miller who was at the receiving end after Hardik Pandya was run out. This time around, it was Mohammed Shami who had to bear the brunt of his skipper's anger when he did not attempt a catch.
The incident happened on the final ball of the 12th over which Hardik Pandya was bowling. Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi played an upper cut over the in-field and it almost carried to Mohammed Shami who was standing at third man. However, Shami needed to move forward if he wanted to convert it into a catch. Instead, Shami took the safe route of protecting the boundary which angered Hardik Pandya as he fumed at his teammate for not attempting the catch.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
HEATED SCENES!
April 11, 2022
FUMING
Dear Hardik, you are a terrible captain. Stop taking it out on your teammates, particularly someone as senior as Shami. #IPL #IPL2022 #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9yoLpslco7— Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️🌈 (@insenroy) April 11, 2022
NOT COOL!
Hardik pandya made me believe he has become cool and calm in captaincy for 1st 2 games but now when team is in pressure and some1 makes a mistake that too wasn't a big one he gets so angry which really effects the mind of the player— STON.POST (@ston1post) April 11, 2022
Last game with miller
Now with shami
Very soon players going to stop playing for Hardik. Last game he ran himself out and blamed Miller, now Shami. @gujarat_titans pick your captains wisely. #SRHvGT— Lux Pursuits (@LuxPursuits) April 11, 2022
SCREAMING!
Hardik Pandya was screaming at Shami for not taking a catch which wasn't exist....🤬— frozen🥶 (@ein_scofield) April 11, 2022
That's why i hate these pandya brothers from heart 🤬#SRHvGT
WORST!
Either Miller or Shami will gonna slap Hardik definitely and will be the most satisfying moment of this #TATAIPL2022 #SRHvsGT #IPL2022— Shubham Sharma (@shubhaihum) April 11, 2022
RESPECT?
@gujarat_titans mr hardik respect sr players .on field your using valgur words on mohammed Shami..— Mohammed kareemuddin (@Mohamme21899784) April 11, 2022
NOT A GOOD LEADER!
Shami should have gone for that catch!— Compulsive #PBKS fan 🥲 (@manwithcam590) April 11, 2022
Also, Hardik is not a good leader. #IPL2022 #GTvsSRH
ACCUSING!
Things heating up. Hardik cussing Shami.#IPL2022 #JusticeForShami— Kepler (@gm_canopus) April 11, 2022
ABUSIVE!
Hardik abusing Shami is not something I thought I’d see today— Pant's Reverse Sweep (@SayedReng) April 11, 2022
BAD!
Hardik abusing Shami for not going for catch... Wish someone abused him for not swinging his bat in last 5 overs #SRH #GT #SRHvsGT— The Cricket Fan (@TheCricket_Fan) April 11, 2022
