    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya fuming at Mohammed Shami's 'catch attempt'

    Hardik Pandya was angry with Mohammed Shami for not attempting the catch.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:05 PM

    This year's IPL has seen Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya getting angry with his teammates as in the previous game he was all over David Miller and in the game against SRH, the all-rounder fumed at Mohammed Shami. Hardik got angry after Shami did not attempt a catch on Rahul Tripathi's shot.

    The Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has led his side brilliantly so far in IPL 2022 but his anger has also been on display in the tournament. In the last game, it was David Miller who was at the receiving end after Hardik Pandya was run out. This time around, it was Mohammed Shami who had to bear the brunt of his skipper's anger when he did not attempt a catch. 

    The incident happened on the final ball of the 12th over which Hardik Pandya was bowling. Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi played an upper cut over the in-field and it almost carried to Mohammed Shami who was standing at third man. However, Shami needed to move forward if he wanted to convert it into a catch. Instead, Shami took the safe route of protecting the boundary which angered Hardik Pandya as he fumed at his teammate for not attempting the catch.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

