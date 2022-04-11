sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Rahul Tripathi taking a blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill

    Rahul Tripathi took a stunning catch to dismiss Shubman Gill.

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Rahul Tripathi taking a blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:02 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi, standing at covers, took an unbelievable catch to send Gujarat Titans' opening batter Shubman Gill back to the pavilion. The incident happened during the second over of the match when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling and Gill tried to play an expansive drive.

    The Indian Premier League has seen some stunning catches over the years near the boundary ropes. However, in the game between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil stadium, one of the best close-in catches that you will ever see was on display. Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad took an absolute blinder at covers to send Gujarat opening batter Shubman Gill back to the dugout. 

    The incident took place on the second ball of the second over during Gujarat Titans' innings as Shubman Gill tried to smash SRH's Bhuvneshawar Kumar through the covers. However, Rahul Tripathi who was stationed at the covers dived to his left and took a one-handed stunner and ended Gill's brief stay at the crease as he managed to score just 7 runs from the 9 balls that he faced. After a 17 run first over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to get a wicket for his team.

