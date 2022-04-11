IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Rahul Tripathi taking a blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill

The incident took place on the second ball of the second over during Gujarat Titans' innings as Shubman Gill tried to smash SRH's Bhuvneshawar Kumar through the covers. However, Rahul Tripathi who was stationed at the covers dived to his left and took a one-handed stunner and ended Gill's brief stay at the crease as he managed to score just 7 runs from the 9 balls that he faced. After a 17 run first over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to get a wicket for his team.