IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Rahul Tripathi taking a blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi, standing at covers, took an unbelievable catch to send Gujarat Titans' opening batter Shubman Gill back to the pavilion. The incident happened during the second over of the match when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling and Gill tried to play an expansive drive.
The incident took place on the second ball of the second over during Gujarat Titans' innings as Shubman Gill tried to smash SRH's Bhuvneshawar Kumar through the covers. However, Rahul Tripathi who was stationed at the covers dived to his left and took a one-handed stunner and ended Gill's brief stay at the crease as he managed to score just 7 runs from the 9 balls that he faced. After a 17 run first over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to get a wicket for his team.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
STUNNING!
April 11, 2022
WHAT A CATCH!
What a catch from Rahul Tripathi, to get inform Gill and Bhuvi gets his first wicket. pic.twitter.com/qDJKeCvIEp— 🇮🇳 Sumer veera Viratian 18 (@SumerViratian) April 11, 2022
BULLET SPEED!
That flying one handed bullet speed catch by Rahul Tripathi 🔥 #SRHvGT pic.twitter.com/YrB2613aiB— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) April 11, 2022
LEFT HANDED!
LEFT HANDED CATCH BY RAHUL TRIPATHI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ORRDmahF66— Troyboi™ (@1ove_it786) April 11, 2022
EPIC!
One-handed stunner by Rahul Tripathi.— ✨ (@iTheExcalibur_) April 11, 2022
Best catch of the season. 🙌🏻
FLYING!
What a catch 🔥😍😍 By Ex Knight💜— SRK𓀠xUMARxASIM🖤 (@asim_diehard) April 11, 2022
Flying✈️ #RahulTripathi ...miss him 🥺
EX Knight out #ShubmanGill 🤒💜#GT - 30/1 in 3 overs.#SRHvGT
Let's see 👀 who will win?? #AavaDe or #OrangeArmy#KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022
THE BEST!
Rahul Tripathi is the best investment made by @SunRisers ! #SRHvsGT #IPL #IPL2022— Sai kiran (@kiran_002) April 11, 2022
FANTASTIC!
Rahul Tripathi takes a fantastic catch at extra cover to dismiss man-in-form Shubman Gill ☝🏻— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) April 11, 2022
𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄: https://t.co/wsNSiNTAFE#GTvsSRH #Cricket #IPL2022
CRAZY!
Crazy catch Rahul Tripathi 🤯 #SRHvGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/m4KjCn8AIG— Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) April 11, 2022
