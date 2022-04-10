Reports | RCB’s Harshal Patel leaves bio-bubble following his sister’s death

According to multiple reports, including PTI, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel left the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 bio-bubble on Saturday (April 9) night following the death of his sister. The 31-year-old fast bowler reportedly got to know about the tragedy following his side’s fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) at MCA Stadium, where they won by seven wickets. He played a crucial role in their triumph, returning 2-23 in his allotted four overs.