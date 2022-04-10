Reports | RCB’s Harshal Patel leaves bio-bubble following his sister’s death

Today at 3:32 PM
As per multiple reports, Harshal Patel, the IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner with Royal Challengers Bangalore, left the bio-bubble on Saturday (April 9) following the death of his sister. The 31-year-old fast bowler got to know about the tragedy in the family right after the match against Mumbai Indians.
“Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune,” an IPL source was quoted as saying by India Today.
“He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12.”
Harshal has been a star performer for RCB in the past couple of seasons. He ended IPL 2021 by winning the Purple Cap, bagging 32 wickets. Then in IPL 2022 auction, he was brought back by the Red and Gold brigade at a hefty sum of INR 10.75 crore. He also made his debut for India last year, and has played eight T20Is since then.
With three wins and one defeat, RCB is currently placed third on the points table, behind Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
