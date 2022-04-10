Reports | Ramiz Raja's quadrangular T20s idea gets support ahead of ICC meeting

In the latest development reported by ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja’s proposal for a quadrangular T20 event has already gotten the nod from a few national boards, including the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Cricket Australia (CA), and the Cricket West Indies (CWI). Also, the report suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) are not entirely against the proposal either.

“It is believed that the ECB, CA, CWI and PCB were in favour; indications are that BCCI is not in direct opposition,” the report read.

Ramiz presented the idea for an annual tournament on Saturday (April 9) involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England, but he also mentioned that he will create revenue for all full-member ICC nations. He also indicated that he wants ICC to run the event annually.

The ESPNCrinfo report also mentioned that Tom Harrison, the ECB's CEO, brought up Ramiz’s idea at the ICC meeting. The CA and CWI gave their support after the pitch was over, along with the ECB and the PCB. However, it is still unclear what the BCCI, headed by Sourav Ganguly, is about to decide on this. Notably, Ganguly was the first to organise a four-nation tournament way back in December 2019.