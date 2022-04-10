sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Yuzvendra Chahal gets wicket immediately after furious chat with on-field umpire

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:39 PM

    There have been plenty of incidents in the past where bowlers do not agree with on-field umpires' calls and Yuzvendra Chahal becomes one of them on Sunday (April 10). However, Chahal, after a controversial wide call by the on-field umpire, got a wicket with the next ball after he took DRS.

    Yuzvendra Chahal seemed angry during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (April 10) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It was the 18th over of the LSG chase, and they were chasing a modest target of 166. The LSG were 125/7 in 17.4 overs before the incident happened.

    Chahal bowled a tossed up leg-break outside off stump, and the on-field umpire called that wide. Chahal did not like that call, and went on chatting with the umpire. Even RR skipper Sanju Samson was unhappy with that decision, and righty so as the reply showed the ball was slightly inside the marker when it passed the stumps.

    The next ball crashed into Dushmantha Chameera's back pad in front of middle stump. The on-field umpire gave that not out, and Samson went straight to upstairs without even discussing with anyone. The replay showed the ball would hit the base of middle stump, and was given out later because of that.

    Here's how twitter reacted after the incident.

