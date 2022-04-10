IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | Twitter reacts as 'resurging' Krishnappa Gowtham strikes twice in opening over

Gowtham was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at INR 9.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction, but did not get enough chance to impress. In the 2022 auction, the LSG signed him at INR 90 lakh, and got his first chance against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous fixture. He did well, returning excellent figures of 1-23 in his alloted four overs that includes a maiden.