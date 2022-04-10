sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | Twitter reacts as 'resurging' Krishnappa Gowtham strikes twice in opening over

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Krishnappa Gowtham strikes twice in opening over

    IPL

    IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | Twitter reacts as 'resurging' Krishnappa Gowtham strikes twice in opening over

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:47 PM

    There have been plenty of occasions in the past when cricketers’ resurgence became the talk of the town and LSG’ Krishnappa Gowtham gets a place in that list against RR on Sunday (April 10). Gowtham, barely featured in IPL in the past couple of seasons, got two key RR wickets in his opening over.

    The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw many cricketers, including Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav, making their comebacks to prove the critics wrong. Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Krishnappa Gowtham, too, has entered his name on that list in their fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

    Gowtham was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at INR 9.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction, but did not get enough chance to impress. In the 2022 auction, the LSG signed him at INR 90 lakh, and got his first chance against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous fixture. He did well, returning excellent figures of 1-23 in his alloted four overs that includes a maiden.

    The LSG backed Gowtham again against the RR, and he made his mark immidaitely. First, with his first ball, he got a well-set Devdutt Padikkal (29 off 29 balls), and then with the fifth ball, he cleaned up the debutant Rassie van der Dussen with a sharp off-break. It reduced the RR from 64/2 to 67/4 in quick time.

    Padikkal out!

    He strikes again!

    He clutched tonight!

    LOL!

    Just wow!

    Bowled him!!

    Yes of course!!

    Support is needed

    Appreciation!

    Hila dala!!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down