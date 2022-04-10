sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | Twitter erupts as Ravichandran Ashwin departs after tactical 'retired out'

    Ravichandran Ashwin departs after tactical ‘retired out’ against LSG

    IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | Twitter erupts as Ravichandran Ashwin departs after tactical ‘retired out’

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:33 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin has often made headlines for speaking or doing such things at cricket fields that are in favour, or perhaps against the MCC rulebooks. The 35-year-old player did another tactical move against LSG for his side RR when he has been ‘retired out’ (not retired hurt) for 23-ball 28.

    There have been a lot of things that happened at cricket fields for the first time, which ask the game experts to double-check the rulebooks, made by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Ravichandran Ashwin did something for the very first time against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium, which left the world stunned.

    Ashwin walked into bat at No. 6 when the RR were struggling at 67/4 in 9.5 overs. He rebuilt the innings with Shimron Hetmyer, adding 68 runs for the fifth wicket before the veteran off-spinner decided to return to pavilion to be dismissed as 'retired out' after 18.4 overs. He was batting on 28 off 23 balls, and gave the opportunity to Riyan Parag to finish off the innings. The move worked out perfectly, as the RR posted 165/5 on the scoreboard at the end.

    Notably, this left the world of cricket stunned, and Hetmyer expressed the same feeling after their innings was over, saying he had no clue what happened at that point of time.

