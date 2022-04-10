IPL 2022, RR vs LSG | Twitter erupts as Ravichandran Ashwin departs after tactical ‘retired out’

Ashwin walked into bat at No. 6 when the RR were struggling at 67/4 in 9.5 overs. He rebuilt the innings with Shimron Hetmyer, adding 68 runs for the fifth wicket before the veteran off-spinner decided to return to pavilion to be dismissed as 'retired out' after 18.4 overs. He was batting on 28 off 23 balls, and gave the opportunity to Riyan Parag to finish off the innings. The move worked out perfectly, as the RR posted 165/5 on the scoreboard at the end.