IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 20 of the IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. RR are placed fifth in the points table with two wins earning four points while LSG are positioned fourth earning six points from three wins so far in the IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 20 of the IPL 2022 and they will look to register their third victory of the tournament. LSG will also aim to better their position in the points table. Both of the teams have a quality line-up and so an exciting contest is on the cards.

Rajasthan Royals are coming into the contest on the back of a four-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jos Buttler has been in terrific form for the team and he scored unbeaten 70 runs from 47 balls. RR have a formidable line-up and everything is working well for them. The only issue of concern they have is the lack of wickets from Ravichandran Ashwin so far. The team will need him to pick wickets consistently in the upcoming games.

Lucknow Super Giants won their last game against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Quinton De Kock starred in the contest with his innings of 80 runs. LSG look incredibly strong and they have all departments firing at the same stage. Also, after losing their first game of the tournament they are on a winning spree.

Both of the teams are strong and the strategies they apply against each other are surely going to be interesting.

Form Guide

RR won their first two games against Hyderabad and Mumbai. However, they lost the last match to RCB. The team is a strong title contender with the squad they have got. LSG is an incredibly strong side and they have shown that in their results. After losing their first match against Gujarat, the team won three matches in a row and have winning momentum on their side.

Head to Head

IPL 2022 is the debut season for LSG and so these two teams have never played against each other.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Best Betting Tip

KL Rahul has been one of the consistent performers in the IPL. He has an average of more than 50 in each of the four seasons. Also, in this season he has scores of 0, 40, 68, and 24 so far.

Match Prediction

Both of these teams are strong and it will be an intense clash for sure. LSG have winning momentum on their side with victories in the last three matches but on the other end, RR will come into the contest on the back of a defeat in their last match. So, going with the current form LSG looks to be favourites for a win in this match.

Match Info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Match 20

Date - April 10, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.