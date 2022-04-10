IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians don’t have a quality fast bowling option to complement Jasprit Bumrah, says Irfan Pathan

Today at 11:21 AM
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has commented that Mumbai Indians are facing an issue as they don’t have a quality pace bowler to support Jasprit Bumrah. Pathan also added that the pace department of the bowling unit is looking weak and that is a major headache for the captain Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians are struggling with their form as they have lost all four matches in the tournament so far. With four losses, the team stands at ninth position in the points table. The team is known to bounce back from situations like this but it looks difficult this time. Lack of wickets from pacers has been an issue of concern for the team. Jofra Archer was picked by the franchise in the auction but he will join from the next season. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons that not having a quality pace option to support Jasprit Bumrah has become a major headache for the captain Rohit Sharma.
"Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They've done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different," Irfan Pathan said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.
"This year, MI doesn't have a bowler who can support Bumrah well. This is a major headache for the captain.”
Suryakumar Yadav played an impressive knock in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also, Tilak Varma seems to be in fine touch. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are still struggling to manage a big inning. Pathan praised the batting unit saying they are good but also mentioned that the pace attack of the team looks weak.
"MI's batting still looks good as they have young Tilak Varma doing well, Suryakumar Yadav starred in his comeback game, and Ishan Kishan has been firing at the top. You hope Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard will also score runs as the tournament progresses but their bowling department looks weak, especially the pace attack," he stated.
"Traditionally, the pitches in Maharashtra have suited fast bowlers and if the seamers do their job well, then Murugan Ashwin will also return with better figures.”
Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in their next game.
