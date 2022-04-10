IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians don’t have a quality fast bowling option to complement Jasprit Bumrah, says Irfan Pathan

Mumbai Indians are struggling with their form as they have lost all four matches in the tournament so far. With four losses, the team stands at ninth position in the points table. The team is known to bounce back from situations like this but it looks difficult this time. Lack of wickets from pacers has been an issue of concern for the team. Jofra Archer was picked by the franchise in the auction but he will join from the next season. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons that not having a quality pace option to support Jasprit Bumrah has become a major headache for the captain Rohit Sharma.