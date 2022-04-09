IPL 2022, MI vs RCB | Anuj Rawat is a very good player for the future, opines Faf Du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf Du Plessis has opined that Anuj Rawat has the potential to be a quality player in the future after the team won against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Du Plessis also praised the bowling unit of the team saying they bowled really well for most of the part.

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their winning momentum in IPL 2022 by beating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday (April 9). The team was chasing a target of 152 and youngster Anuj Rawat played a key role in helping the team cross the finish line. He played a match-winning knock of 66 runs from 47 balls. Virat Kohli also made a crucial contribution of 48 runs in the victory. Reflecting on Rawat’s innings, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis praised the youngster saying he is a very good player for the future.

“(The chase) Very good, Anuj. I spoke about him before the tournament, he has potential and we talk a lot to develop game awareness. Comes down the wicket, shows intent, he's a very good player for the future,” Du Plessis said in post-match presentation.

Earlier in the match, RCB bowlers did an excellent job reducing the opposition to 79/6. However, Suryakumar Yadav was the rescuer for MI as he smashed 68 runs from 37 balls studded with five boundaries and six big hits. His attack in the last two overs helped MI put a decent total on the scoreboard. Du Plessis praised his bowlers saying that they bowled brilliantly for most part of the innings.

“Mumbai are a quality team and we had excellent bowling for at least 18 overs. There was something in it for the bowlers in the first innings,” he stated.

Rohit Sharma started well and he was looking in fine touch. However, a slower delivery from Harshal Patel sent him back to the pavilion on a score of 26. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harsha Patel picked a couple of wickets for RCB. Aakash Deep also contributed with the ball by dismissing Ishan Kishan. Du Plessis said that it was one of those days when bowlers kept getting wickets.

“We didn't want to give them a good start. Rohit played some good shots but his wicket was valuable. Akash Deep bowled really good tonight. It was just one of those nights, where you mix bowlers around and they keep getting wickets,” he explained.

Anuj Rawat was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroic performance. His knock made the chase easy for RCB and it also helped Virat Kohli to play risk-free cricket. Rawat expressed his joy after playing such a magnificent knock.

“Feels great. Scoring runs and winning. Very happy to be doing this. Was just following my process. I was starting well, wasn't able to finish well, did it today (talking about earlier failures). Happy and enjoying the company of Virat and Faf,” Rawat stated.