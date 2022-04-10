sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR | Twitter reacts as Trent Boult's twin strikes rattle LSG

    Trent Boult took two wickets in the first over of LSG innings.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:51 PM

    Trent Boult rattled the Lucknow Super Giants on the very first ball of the Lucknow Super Giants innings as he dismissed KL Rahul with an absolute peach. The New Zealand fast bowler delivered another blow to the Lucknow team in the very same over with another terrific delivery to dismiss K Gowtham.

    Trent Boult was on song from the word go in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants. The fast bowler took two wickets in his very first over to rattle the Lucknow-based franchise to give his team the start that they needed with the ball. The pacer was absolutely brilliant and was swinging the ball both ways. Rajasthan Royals ended with 165/6 after Shimron Hetmyer's late burst.

    However, it was Trent Boult who gave his team exactly what they wanted and got rid of LSG captain KL Rahul who made his out for his second golden duck of the season. The ball swung in which rattled the batter and resulted in his wicket. Boult on the very next ball, cleaned up Krishnappa Gowtham for a duck as the ball struck him on the pads which resulted in his dismissal and gave Rajasthan Royals the start that they wanted.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

