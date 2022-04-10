IPL 2022, LSG vs RR | Twitter reacts as Trent Boult's twin strikes rattle LSG

However, it was Trent Boult who gave his team exactly what they wanted and got rid of LSG captain KL Rahul who made his out for his second golden duck of the season. The ball swung in which rattled the batter and resulted in his wicket. Boult on the very next ball, cleaned up Krishnappa Gowtham for a duck as the ball struck him on the pads which resulted in his dismissal and gave Rajasthan Royals the start that they wanted.