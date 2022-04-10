sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs

    Rajasthan Royals managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:59 PM

    Rajasthan Royals after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore are back to winning ways as they beat Lucknow Super Giants in match number 20 of IPL 2022. A complete performance from Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals helped them in regaining the top spot on the points table in the cash-rich league.

    Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs in match number 20 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals managed to post 165/6 in their quota of 20 overs which looked to be below par according to the standards of the Wankhede stadium. LSG would have backed themselves to get the target easily with the kind of batting that they have. 

    But the scenario changed completely when LSG came out to bat as Trent Boult rattled them by twin strikes of the first two balls of the innings. Boult dismissed KL Rahul for a golden duck and on the very next ball sent Krishnappa Gowtham back to the pavilion as LSG tried to process what had just happened. 

    From that moment, LSG could not really recover as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis's late onslaught against the Rajasthan bowlers to was in vain as his side could not cross the line. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he took 4 wickets for 41 runs in his full quota of overs. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

