IPL 2022, LSG vs RR | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs

Rajasthan Royals after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore are back to winning ways as they beat Lucknow Super Giants in match number 20 of IPL 2022. A complete performance from Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals helped them in regaining the top spot on the points table in the cash-rich league.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs in match number 20 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals managed to post 165/6 in their quota of 20 overs which looked to be below par according to the standards of the Wankhede stadium. LSG would have backed themselves to get the target easily with the kind of batting that they have.
But the scenario changed completely when LSG came out to bat as Trent Boult rattled them by twin strikes of the first two balls of the innings. Boult dismissed KL Rahul for a golden duck and on the very next ball sent Krishnappa Gowtham back to the pavilion as LSG tried to process what had just happened.
From that moment, LSG could not really recover as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis's late onslaught against the Rajasthan bowlers to was in vain as his side could not cross the line. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he took 4 wickets for 41 runs in his full quota of overs.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
A win for RR!
WHAT. A. GAME! 👌 👌@rajasthanroyals return to winning ways after edging out #LSG by 3 runs in a last-over finish. 👏 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2022
Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/8itDSZ2mu7#TATAIPL | #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/HzfwnDevS9
Windies power!
Shimron Hetmeyer in #IPL2022 :— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 10, 2022
32 (13) vs SRH
35 (14) vs MI
42*(31) vs RCB
59*(36) vs LSG
168 Runs | 84.00 Avg | 178.72 SR
What a BEAST he has turned into. This is why I keep saying Hetmyer was RR's best buy in the auction.#RRvLSG
He was on next level!
Captain Sanju calling....📲— SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) April 10, 2022
Chahal: Yes, Captain? 🧐
Sanju: We need wickets ASAP 🙏
Chahal: Aye Aye! 😎#YuzvendraChahal #RRvLSG #TATAIPL2022 #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/yoJR1LYMgJ
Trust is everything!
Kartik Tyagi last year. Kuldeep Sen this year. #LoveToSee Rajasthan Royals trust their young ones for the 20th over. #IPL2022— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 10, 2022
LOL!
April 10, 2022
😂😂😂
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tBvWSzfROD— Bhrat Charan (@bhrat_charan) April 10, 2022
Utsav!
April 10, 2022
DAMN!
My girlfriend asked me "Where's the TV remote"— Registanroyals (@registanroyals) April 10, 2022
I said "Rajasthan Royals"
She replied "What?"
I said "on top of the table"#RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/x8yZPj93tX
Shabash!
Lucknow Super Yuzvendra Chahal— Rahul🤡 (@tatyabichumemer) April 10, 2022
Giants team. (Rajasthan Royals) pic.twitter.com/OXyb3rOQIw
Crazy!
In IPL 2022 currently:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2022
Table Toppers - Rajasthan Royals.
Orange Cap - Jos Buttler.
Purple Cap - Yuzvendra Chahal.
