IPL 2022, LSG vs RR | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs in match number 20 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals managed to post 165/6 in their quota of 20 overs which looked to be below par according to the standards of the Wankhede stadium. LSG would have backed themselves to get the target easily with the kind of batting that they have.