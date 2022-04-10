sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as DC beat KKR by 44 runs

    DC won their second match of IPL 2022 after defeating KKR.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:42 PM

    Delhi Capitals defeated KKR in the 19th match of IPL 2022 to register their second win of the season against the table-toppers after a great showing with both bat and ball. KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the DC batters as they posted a mammoth 215 runs after batting first in the match.

    Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in the 19th match of IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and asked Delhi Capitals to bat first which Rishabh Pant and his side were happy to do. DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner got their team off to a flyer as they belted the KKR bowlers all around the park. Umesh Yadav who has bowled brilliantly in the tournament was also blunted by Shaw and Warner as they cruised along in the powerplay. 

    Prithvi Shaw scored a blistering half-century (51 off 29) and stitched a partnership of 93 runs with David Warner. The Aussie opening batter scored 61 from 45 balls at a strike rate of 135.55. Skipper Rishabh Pant too scored a quick-fire 27 off 27 balls at a strike rate of 192.85.

    Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer began the chase for KKR but faltered as both got dismissed early in the innings by Khaleel Ahmed. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was looking solid as he started hitting the DC bowlers and scored 54 from 33 balls before being cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav. The leg-spinner is having a great IPL so far and he took 4 wickets for 35 runs which helped Delhi Capitals put the brakes on Kolkata Knight Riders. 

    Rishabh Pant rotated his bowlers well during the game which is a huge positive for the side as they prepare for the upcoming games. 

