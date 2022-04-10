IPL 2022, KKR vs DC | Twitter reacts as DC beat KKR by 44 runs

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in the 19th match of IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and asked Delhi Capitals to bat first which Rishabh Pant and his side were happy to do. DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner got their team off to a flyer as they belted the KKR bowlers all around the park. Umesh Yadav who has bowled brilliantly in the tournament was also blunted by Shaw and Warner as they cruised along in the powerplay.