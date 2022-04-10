sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, KKR vs DC | Twitter erupts as Prithvi Shaw left stunned after being bowled by Varun Chakravarthy

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:35 PM

    Fans often see at cricket matches that batters have no clue after being dismissed by someone and Prithvi Shaw had just that against KKR on Sunday (April 10). Shaw, batting on 51 off 28 balls, did not pick a googly off Varun Chakravarthy, and was left stunned after it went right through the gate.

    Delhi Capitals (DC) were on a roll against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with the aim to get back the winning momentum at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, where they won their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI). They raced to 87/0 in eight overs, with Prithvi Shaw batting on 51 and David Warner on 32. However, in the next over, bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, a wicket came in against the run of play, as Shaw was bamboozled by a googly off Chakravarthy.

    It was a tossed up delivery around off stump, and Shaw missed the line completely before it hit the top of leg stump. It was a rare defensive stroke from Shaw, who was playing aggresively through out his 29-ball stay, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Despite the dismissal, the DC piled up 125/1 at the end of 11 overs, with Warner on 30-ball 45 and Rishabh Pant on nine-ball 17.

