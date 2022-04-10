IPL 2022, KKR vs DC | Twitter erupts as Prithvi Shaw left stunned after being bowled by Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals (DC) were on a roll against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with the aim to get back the winning momentum at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, where they won their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI). They raced to 87/0 in eight overs, with Prithvi Shaw batting on 51 and David Warner on 32. However, in the next over, bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, a wicket came in against the run of play, as Shaw was bamboozled by a googly off Chakravarthy.