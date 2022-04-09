IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer will be up against his former franchise Delhi Capitals in their upcoming game which is scheduled to take place on Monday. KKR is dominating the season so far as they are on the top of the points table and Delhi Capitals need a win after two losses.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their fourth match of IPL 2022 as they search for their second win of the tournament. The points table looks very interesting this year as Kolkata Knight Riders sit on top with 6 points and the best net run-rate so far. Shreyas Iyer will be raring to go against his former franchise with whom he played till IPL 2021.

Iyer has looked brilliant as KKR skipper and has been spot on with his decision making on the field in the games that he has captained. Rishabh Pant on the other hand has made some strange decisions on the field and has not looked as convincing as his counterpart. He needs to lead his team from the front and the bowling as well as the batting department need to take more responsibility and show intent. Otherwise, it will be a very difficult season for the Delhi-based franchise as the ten team format is already a big challenge for teams.

It will be interesting to see how the two teams strategise against each other. Delhi needs a win to make the competition interesting else KKR will become one of the most dominant teams in IPL 2022.

Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders are in good form after winning three games and sit on the top of the points table. The runners-up from last year have started from where they left off last year and look like strong contenders for the title this season. Their opponents, Delhi Capitals are not having a great time as they have won just one game so far from three matches. The task ahead looks difficult for Rishabh Pant’s team.

Head to Head

KKR and DC have played 29 matches against each other out of which KKR have won 16 times whereas DC have won 12 times.

Predicted XIs

Best Betting Tip

Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant half century in the last game that he played for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Supergiants. He got off to a quick start and also looked confident while batting. In IPL 2021, the right-handed batter scored 82 to help his side register a comfortable win against KKR. In 2019, he scored 99 against the same opposition and it feels like he enjoys batting against them.

Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll and have been at their very best in this year’s IPL. Shreyas Iyer has done a fantastic job as the skipper of the side so far and the team has three wins out of the four matches that they have played and are number one on the points table. Delhi Capitals have struggled this year as both batting and bowling has not been able to click in this year’s IPL for them. Our prediction is that KKR will beat DC in the match.

Match Info

Match - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Match 19

Date - April 10, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.