IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as on-field umpire's decision gets reversed twice in two balls

In cricket, umpires are often under the scanner when they give wrong decisions which could potentially harm the game but with DRS all that has changed. In the game between DC vs KKR, the on-field umpire gave Ajinkya Rahane out twice in the first two balls and both times his decision got changed.
Delhi Capitals were on song against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of the game as they managed to post 215/5 after batting first at the Brabourne stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders' opening batters came out after the innings break as they look to chase down the huge total as they look to remain on the top of the points table in IPL 2022. However, a funny incident took place on the first two balls of KKR's innings.
KKR's opening batter Ajinkya Rahane was on-strike against Mustafizur Rehman when there was an appeal for caught behind and the on-field umpire gave him out. However, Rahane went for DRS straightaway and replays showed that the ball had touched his pad and not the bat. The decision was reversed by the TV umpire.
On the very next ball Mustafizur appealed for LBW against Rahane and the on-field umpire again adjudged him out. It was a repeat of what happened in the previous ball and Rahane reviewed it again. This time it showed that the KKR opener had edged the ball and then it hit his pad.
Two DRS in two balls and both reversed by the TV umpire left the internet amused.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
April 10, 2022
April 10, 2022
No reason to get rahane out ffs let him bat.— SA (@False10_) April 10, 2022
DC knows that keeping Rahane not out will be an advantage for them.— Ayush Bansal (@ayush2052) April 10, 2022
Rahane after 2 Successful Reviews 😎😂#BoliBachchan#ACKOForTheFans @ACKOIndia pic.twitter.com/XE1eYTthjZ— Subodh Agarwal🏏 (@SubodhAgarwal1) April 10, 2022
Umpire in the 1st over against Ajinkya Rahane :-#IPL2022 #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/AkwS82hF4K— CRICKET 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) April 10, 2022
Rahane got 3 lives in first 3 balls— Kshitij Sinha (@kshitij_sinhaha) April 10, 2022
