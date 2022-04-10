IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings self-belief has taken a hit, admits Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still struggling to find their first win of the tournament in IPL 2022. The team has lost all the four matches they have played so far under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja. In their latest game, CSK lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets as they chased 155 runs with two overs to spare. Team’s head coach Stephen Fleming is of the opinion that CSK’s self-belief is shaken after their fourth successive defeat of IPL 2022 against SRH.