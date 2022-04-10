IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings self-belief has taken a hit, admits Stephen Fleming

Today at 12:14 PM
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming thinks that the team’s self-belief has taken a hit after suffering four successive defeats in IPL 2022. He also added that the team needs to work on all the departments and also have issues surrounding availability of players going ahead in IPL 2022.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still struggling to find their first win of the tournament in IPL 2022. The team has lost all the four matches they have played so far under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja. In their latest game, CSK lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets as they chased 155 runs with two overs to spare. Team’s head coach Stephen Fleming is of the opinion that CSK’s self-belief is shaken after their fourth successive defeat of IPL 2022 against SRH.
"We haven't had any evidence that sort of helps the belief. We are not winning any games. Not being close to winning any games, you get a bit of self-doubt, and the players get a little bit niggly. So, we just got to work through that pretty quickly and try to find some rhythm and get back in the tournament," Fleming said, reported ESPNcricinfo.
CSK is badly missing Deepak Chahar as he is out of the team due to injury currently. The team hasn’t been able to take wickets in the power play in his absence and that has been one of the reasons behind their struggle. Fleming opined that the team needs to improve in all departments.
"I think it's clear. Batting, bowling and fielding is what we need to work on. And moving forward we improved our batting, bowling, and fielding. We were well outplayed today. We're sort of learning. We've got some issues around player availability, and in some areas a little bit underpowered, that we are just looking for players to step up,” he stated.
CSK will play their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 12.
