    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli venting out on his bat after being given out in controversial decision

    Virat Kohli venting out on his bat after being given out in controversial decision

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli venting out on his bat after being given out in controversial decision

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:50 PM

    Sometimes in cricket, a few decisions at critical junctures lead the players unhappy and it happened in Virat Kohli’s career on numerous occasions. It happened again on Saturday (April 9) night when Dewald Brevis trapped Kohli leg before the replay showed there was an inside edge onto the bat.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dominated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the major parts of their fixture on Saturday (April 9) at MCA Stadium in Pune. They restricted the Rohit Sharma-led side to 151/6 after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat, and chased down the target with seven wickets and nine balls to spare. But just before the match ended, a controversial decision was made by the TV umpire which brought plenty of attention, and it was Virat Kohli who was at the receiving end.

    Requiring just eight off final 12 balls, the RCB were in total control of the game before Rohit brought in Dewald Brevis into the attack. Blevis bowled full on middle stump line, and it went on to hit Kohli's pads. The on-field umpires gave him out immidiately, but it was Kohli who did not make any hesitation to take a DRS, as he was confident there was some bat before the ball hit the pads.

    The reply showed the same as Kohli thought, as there was a clear inside edge onto pad. However, the TV umpire thought the other way around, and asked on-field umpire to stay with his decision. It led Kohli to be furious, and he was seen venting on his bat, and left the field frustrated. Glenn Maxwell, however, won the match for RCB by hitting back-to-back boundaries in the next two balls.

