Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli venting out on his bat after being given out in controversial decision

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dominated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the major parts of their fixture on Saturday (April 9) at MCA Stadium in Pune. They restricted the Rohit Sharma-led side to 151/6 after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat, and chased down the target with seven wickets and nine balls to spare. But just before the match ended, a controversial decision was made by the TV umpire which brought plenty of attention, and it was Virat Kohli who was at the receiving end.