Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli venting out on his bat after being given out in controversial decision

Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Sometimes in cricket, a few decisions at critical junctures lead the players unhappy and it happened in Virat Kohli’s career on numerous occasions. It happened again on Saturday (April 9) night when Dewald Brevis trapped Kohli leg before the replay showed there was an inside edge onto the bat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dominated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the major parts of their fixture on Saturday (April 9) at MCA Stadium in Pune. They restricted the Rohit Sharma-led side to 151/6 after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat, and chased down the target with seven wickets and nine balls to spare. But just before the match ended, a controversial decision was made by the TV umpire which brought plenty of attention, and it was Virat Kohli who was at the receiving end.
Requiring just eight off final 12 balls, the RCB were in total control of the game before Rohit brought in Dewald Brevis into the attack. Blevis bowled full on middle stump line, and it went on to hit Kohli's pads. The on-field umpires gave him out immidiately, but it was Kohli who did not make any hesitation to take a DRS, as he was confident there was some bat before the ball hit the pads.
The reply showed the same as Kohli thought, as there was a clear inside edge onto pad. However, the TV umpire thought the other way around, and asked on-field umpire to stay with his decision. It led Kohli to be furious, and he was seen venting on his bat, and left the field frustrated. Glenn Maxwell, however, won the match for RCB by hitting back-to-back boundaries in the next two balls.
April 9, 2022
This was unfair decision by umpires. It always happens against @imVkohli . Any agendas by umpires? #RCBvMI @cricketaakash @bhogleharsha @RaviShastriOfc @ParagRiyan pic.twitter.com/L6d2i6pbLC— Sudhanva ANAND Gudi (@ViratGudi) April 9, 2022
April 9, 2022
Virat Kohli was absolutely unhappy with that decision. pic.twitter.com/eMp8Nybg48— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2022
Virat Kohli's LBW decisions should be taught in umpiring schools. Always gets bat jammed with the pad and makes it as complex as possible.— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 9, 2022
Controversial LBW's & Virat Kohli make the best combo #ViratKohli𓃵— Shivam Anand (@Shivam_Anand75) April 9, 2022
Virat Kohli and controversial LBW decision. Match made in heaven 🙄#IPL2022 #MIvRCB— Vikash Paul (@vikashpaulcomic) April 9, 2022
That LBW decision against #ViratKohli has to be one of the most bizarre third umpire calls I’ve ever seen.#RCBvMI— Utkarsh Tyagi (@Utkarshtalk99) April 9, 2022
Umpires while checking Virat Kohli lbw decision #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/TG9ntnvKhW— Goldbelt Appaji (@AppajiGoldbelt) April 9, 2022
Why always no conclusive evidence found whenever @imVkohli takes DRS against umpire's decision for LBW...??🤧🤧 Why everytime it's bat and pad simultaneously according to them?😑@ChloeAmandaB expecting an answer from you. Big fan from 🇮🇳#RCB #RCBvsMI #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/2mYRVvcrAR— Abhinav Raj (@abhinavraj12apr) April 9, 2022
How Stupid Can be the 3rd umpire who gave @imVkohli out LBW ?.. The same umpire who gave him out during the test series , similar dismissal. @bhogleharsha #ipl202— Neekshit Amin (@Neekshit) April 9, 2022
