Sri Lanka appoint Chris Silverwood as new head coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has signed Chris Silverwood as their new national men's team's head coach for a two-year period. The 47-year-old, who was the head coach of the England men’s team until February, will be in charge of the team's upcoming two-match Test series in Bangladesh, scheduled for May.
Silverwood was the head coach of the England men's team until February but was sacked by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after they were thrashed by a 4-0 margin in Ashes in Australia. His term with the ECB lasted just over two years after he took over the position from Trevor Bayliss in October 2019. Silverwood expressed his excitement to his stint with Sri Lanka.
“I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started,” Silverwood was quoted as saying in a release shared by ICC.
“They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon.”
Sri Lanka were without a full-time head coach since Mickey Arthur's departure in December last year after his contract had expired. While he had repeatedly expressed a desire to stay, SLC were reported to have been unresponsive. Since then, Rumesh Ratnayake, the former Sri Lankan fast bowler, had been in charge of the men's side.
