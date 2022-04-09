IPL 2022 | Trying to reduce dot balls as much as possible, reveals Shubman Gill

Today at 9:01 AM
Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings in one of the most thrilling games of IPL 2022 so far as they chased down 190 to register another win. Shubman Gill was in terrific form as he smashed 96 from 59 balls against a potent Punjab Kings bowling attack all around the park to help his side win the game.
Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets as they chased a mammoth 190 runs in 19.4 overs with six wickets in hand. The Gujarat Titans have looked brilliant in the tournament under Hardik Pandya's leadership and are consistently winning games. the star for them was Shubman Gill who scored 96 from 59 balls to set the tone for a thrilling chase. During his knock, Gill struck 11 boundaries and a six to make sure his side was on top.
Shubman Gill was adjudged player of the match for his terrific knock and while speaking with the host broadcasters Star Sports said, "It is important to keep the scoreboard ticking. It is important to hit those gaps because this outfield (Brabourne) is rapid. It is just about execution. It was just one of those days where I was hitting the ball well and finding the gaps as well".
Gill added, "As an opener, I have to bat through the innings so that it is easier for the big-hitters to hit it in the end. Instead of not thinking in the nets, I try and work and reduce my dot balls as much as possible".
