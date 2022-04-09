IPL 2022 | There isn't a more dangerous bowler than Mohammed Shami in world cricket, states Mohammed Kaif

Mohammed Shami is one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket and has the ability to pick wickets at regular intervals. He can swing the ball both ways and can trouble batters with his pace. Shami has been doing well in all formats of the game so far and in IPL 2022, he is leaving an impact with the ball for his new team the Gujarat Titans. The right arm-fast bowlers' experience also helps in outsmarting the batter which makes him more unpredictable.