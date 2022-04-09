IPL 2022 | There isn't a more dangerous bowler than Mohammed Shami in world cricket, states Mohammed Kaif

Today at 12:02 PM
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket right now as he can trouble the batters in every format of the game irrespective of the conditions. Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif praised the fast bowler and said he is one of the best in world cricket.
Mohammed Shami is one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket and has the ability to pick wickets at regular intervals. He can swing the ball both ways and can trouble batters with his pace. Shami has been doing well in all formats of the game so far and in IPL 2022, he is leaving an impact with the ball for his new team the Gujarat Titans. The right arm-fast bowlers' experience also helps in outsmarting the batter which makes him more unpredictable.
Former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif talked about Mohammed Shami during a conversation with Sportskeeda and said, "Youngsters should learn from Mohammed Shami and if they summarise then they will realize that in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, Shami's bowling remains the same".
He said, "His seam position is brilliant and the wrist is right behind the ball which makes it land right on the seam".
"When the ball lands on the seam, there will be movement and that is Mohammed Shami's strength. With the new ball, there isn't a more dangerous bowler than him in world cricket, take it in writing" he added.
