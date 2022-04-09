IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Abhishek Sharma’s blitz hands Ravindra Jadeja and co. four successive defeats

Today at 7:27 PM
SRH’s Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 75 off 50 balls, to hand CSK their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2022 on Saturday (April 9) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Abhishek was ably supported by Rahul Tripathi, who hit an unbeaten 15-ball 39, to chase down 155 in just 17.4 overs.
Many had criticized Abhishek Sharma for his intent at the top of the order for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He proved them wrong by scoring a magnificent 75 off 50 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 17 of the ongoing edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Riding on his innings, coupled with Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 15-ball 39, the SRH secured their maiden win in IPL 2022 by chasing down a modest target of 155 with 14 balls and eight wickets to spare.
In the process, the CSK, led by Ravindra Jadeja suffered their fourth successive defeat in the campaign. They struggled to get going after Kane Williamson won the toss and asked them to bat. Moeen Ali tried, scoring 48 runs off 35 balls, but received little support. As a result, the team posted a total of 154/7 on the scoreboard. For SRH, Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers, returning 2-22, while T Natarajan picked up 2-30 and Marco Jansen 1-30.
