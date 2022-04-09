IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Abhishek Sharma’s blitz hands Ravindra Jadeja and co. four successive defeats

Many had criticized Abhishek Sharma for his intent at the top of the order for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He proved them wrong by scoring a magnificent 75 off 50 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 17 of the ongoing edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Riding on his innings, coupled with Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 15-ball 39, the SRH secured their maiden win in IPL 2022 by chasing down a modest target of 155 with 14 balls and eight wickets to spare.