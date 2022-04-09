IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant should not change his approach, opines Virender Sehwag

Today at 12:00 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has not looked like himself with the bat in IPL 2022 as it seems like he is taking the pressure on himself. Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that the left-handed batter should play freely and play his natural game in the tournament.
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has not played a dominating knock in this year's IPL so far. It seems like he is under pressure when he comes out to bat and tries to bail his team out of difficult situations. However, it is not working for the young wicket-keeper batter and the results are also not in his team's favour. Delhi Capitals have lost two games out of the three that they have played and unless they win against KKR it seems like things are getting difficult for them.
Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag while speaking to Cricbuzz shed some light on the whole issue surrounding Rishabh Pant and said, "The only thing Rishabh Pant needs to worry about is the approach with which he is playing. Wins and losses will keep happening".
Sehwag added, "The number of deliveries he played, 30 or 32 balls, in that many deliveries you can score 60 runs. So if Pant scored 20 more runs, then it would have proved costly for LSG, but those runs weren't scored".
"Pant should not change his approach. He should play with freedom. The day he fires, he will win the match for his team, we all know that. But if he thinks that 'I am the captain so I should play with more responsibility,' then I don't think he will be very successful this year in the IPL. Because it is not his style to play with responsibility or he thinks that he has to be there till the end" Virender Sehwag warned.
"He should come and hit it if he gets a bad delivery or take a single, there shouldn't be a third option in his mind. He should have clear-cut thinking that if it's in my radar, I will hit it, otherwise I'll block it," Sehwag concluded.
