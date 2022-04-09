IPL 2022 | Rishabh Pant should not change his approach, opines Virender Sehwag

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has not played a dominating knock in this year's IPL so far. It seems like he is under pressure when he comes out to bat and tries to bail his team out of difficult situations. However, it is not working for the young wicket-keeper batter and the results are also not in his team's favour. Delhi Capitals have lost two games out of the three that they have played and unless they win against KKR it seems like things are getting difficult for them.