IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians for the first time in IPL 2022 after beating Rajasthan Royals in their last game. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are not in the best form as they have lost all three games that they have played in this year's Indian Premier League.

Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians as they look to extend their winning streak. RCB won their last game against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling manner after Dinesh Karthik came good with the bat once again for them as he played the finisher’s role perfectly.

With Glenn Maxwell available for RCB's next game, Mumbai Indians will have another problem at their hands as they strategise against a side that looks really good this season. RCB batters will be more confident against Mumbai Indians.

The Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack will have to restrict the Bangalore side if they want to win their first game of the tournament. Rohit Sharma too will have to score some big runs else there will be immense pressure on the young batters in the side.

Form Guide

RCB is having a good season so far with three wins under their belt in the four matches that they have played. Mumbai Indians are having the complete opposite of RCB this season as they have lost al, three games in IPL 2022. It will be interesting to see if MI can turn their fortunes around against RCB.

Head to Head

In the 31 games that they have played against each other, Mumbai Indians have won 19 times and RCB have won 12.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, David Willey.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Tim Siefert, Murugan Ashwin Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills.

Best Betting Tip

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s runs are not flowing as they used to in IPL 2022. The right-handed batter has been a star for his side and has won many games single-handedly. But this year, he looks good in the beginning but can’t take the scoreboard much further. MI bowlers will have a plan in place for him and with Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai, Kohli will find it tough to score runs.

Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll and have won two consecutive games. In the last match, RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals to end their unbeaten streak in convincing fashion. With Mumbai Indians struggling to find form, it will be tough for them to beat an in-form RCB. Our prediction is that RCB will beat MI.

Match Info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Match 18

Date - April 9

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - MCA Stadium, Pune